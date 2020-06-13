109 Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT with balcony

Katharine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Paul Newman and Jessica Tandy have graced the stage of Stratfords Shakespeare Festival Theater.

Located on the Long Island Sound, Housatonic River, and a stop on the Metro-North train line, Stratford is an old-fashioned new England town originally settled by Puritan immigrants in the mid 1700s. Religious freedom was the name of the game when the Puritans settled. Today, ancestors of the original settlers of the area still live there, and feel strong historical ties to their hometown. The town is a beach town, though it feels more like a picturesque suburb than somewhere you go to vacation and get a tan. Its home to five islands in the Housatonic river, as well as 3 "public" beaches, which you can go to for free as a resident or pay a fee per summer as a lowly non-resident. It doesn't only have water, though; Stratford also has swampland and treesparticularly in a place called Roosevelt Forest, which was set aside as a public park in the 1930s. Stratford is a place with tons of public transportation and its easy to get into and out of, and it also has fantastic schools, great stores and restaurants, and a really high quality of life. If you've got extra dough laying around, its definitely a place that lots of people are happy to call home. See more