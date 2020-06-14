Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stratford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,970
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options.
Results within 1 mile of Stratford
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Results within 5 miles of Stratford
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Stratford
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Westville
8 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,047
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2480 sqft
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
241 Burr Street
241 Burr Street, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6244 sqft
RENTAL AVAILABLE END OF JUNE THROUGH END OF AUGUST! THE HEATED POOL & 2 ACRE PROPERTY IS CALLING YOU! $35K PER MONTH - Utilities, pool & lawn care included (tenant pays electricity).

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1731 Bronson Road
1731 Bronson Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4025 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in lower Greenfield Hill while just minutes from the train, schools and town center - making it the perfect location! This gracious home has many custom details including marble and Travertine floors, gas fireplace,
City Guide for Stratford, CT

Katharine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Paul Newman and Jessica Tandy have graced the stage of Stratfords Shakespeare Festival Theater.

Located on the Long Island Sound, Housatonic River, and a stop on the Metro-North train line, Stratford is an old-fashioned new England town originally settled by Puritan immigrants in the mid 1700s. Religious freedom was the name of the game when the Puritans settled. Today, ancestors of the original settlers of the area still live there, and feel strong historical ties to their hometown. The town is a beach town, though it feels more like a picturesque suburb than somewhere you go to vacation and get a tan. Its home to five islands in the Housatonic river, as well as 3 "public" beaches, which you can go to for free as a resident or pay a fee per summer as a lowly non-resident. It doesn't only have water, though; Stratford also has swampland and treesparticularly in a place called Roosevelt Forest, which was set aside as a public park in the 1930s. Stratford is a place with tons of public transportation and its easy to get into and out of, and it also has fantastic schools, great stores and restaurants, and a really high quality of life. If you've got extra dough laying around, its definitely a place that lots of people are happy to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Stratford, CT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stratford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

