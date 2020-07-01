Apartment List
/
NY
/
stony brook
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:42 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Stony Brook, NY

📍

1 of 2

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.
Results within 1 mile of Stony Brook

1 of 7

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
Results within 5 miles of Stony Brook
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
167 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
4 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!

1 of 3

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,

1 of 13

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
44 Leeward Ct
44 Leeward Court, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
Entry Hall, Eff Kitchen, Lr/Dr Combo, .5 Bath, Upstairs Master Bedroom With Bath Second Bedroom With Full Bath, Laundry. Community Pool, Gym, Tennis And Basketball Courts. Rental Comes With All Port Jefferson Village Amenities. No Pets

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
129 South Street
129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Walk To Village! 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Heart of Town; Port Jeff Village Amenities

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old Field
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd, Old Field, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
4 to 5 bedroom 4 full bath colonial spacious room 1st floor master bedroom with full bath or rec room nestled on 2.2 acres cul de sac street, private beach access

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064
City GuideStony Brook
"Sandy shore / Meeting the Northern sea / Ancient ground where newborn dreams arise / Scarlet, gray / Under azure skies / The morning of a lifetime lies in Stony Brook" Alma Mater for Stony Brook University, written by Dr. Peter Winkler and Winston Clark.

Stony Brook is a cozy little hamlet in the town of Brookhaven, nestled along the north shore of Long Island. Nearly 14,000 people live within the 5.9 square miles that make up Stony Brook. With its small-town New England charm coupled with a thriving cultural community, it's no wonder so many call it home. The climate is typical of north shore locations, with summertime highs in the mid-80s, and dipping down into the 20s during winter. Although certain neighborhoods are better suited to homebuyers than renters, there are plenty of home rental options, from studio apartments to three- bedroom houses for rent. Now, let's find your new place!

Moving to Stony Brook

Stony Brook's close proximity to the Big Apple makes this borough a hot commodity. This is New York, after all, and Stony Brook is in the dead center of Long Island. Sixty miles by rail gets you into New York City, so be warned: Finding a place will not be a walk in the park.

When to Rent

There is a big changeover of residents during December and April. This can either be a great time to find a recently vacated rental, or the worst time imaginable. If you'd prefer to not get your heart set on that perfect little place with a view of the harbor, only to lose it to someone else who clearly deserves it less than you, then stick to the middle months (October-November and February-March), when fewer potential tenants are looking.

What You Need

When renting an apartment in Stony Brook, be sure to bring along the fairly standard renter's portfolio: good credit, cash in the bank for a security deposit, first month's rent, recent pay stubs, and references (if they're good). Although Stony Brook has public transportation and a rail system into the city, you'll need a car in most parts of town unless you really, really love to walk, as the WalkScore is only 28.

Stony Brook Neighborhoods

There are three major 'hoods which make up most of Stony Brook: the area around Stony Brook Hospital (one of the largest on Long Island); the "town center," which is actually the northernmost part of town, by the coast; and everything else. We'll break down the differences between them.

Town Center: So named because this is where Stony Brook started in the '30s, with a quaint clapboard-sided, semi-circle row of buildings known as "the village." If you are looking for a mix of urban sophisticate / New England coastal setting, then Town Center is the place for you.

University / Hospital: While Town Center does have some smaller apartment buildings, the majority of rental homes are in this area. Demand is high for premier apartments, mostly by students, but the amenities make this a great place for people of all ages. Much of the campus is open to the public, including an indoor sports center and a crafts center where you can take classes in all sorts of artistic endeavors, and this area is host to an annual summer film festival. There are plenty of restaurants, pubs, and shops to which you can easily walk or bike as well -- Mirabelle Restaurant and Pentimento Restaurant come highly recommended.

The Rest: This is near the south end of town, and contains mostly large single-family, owner-occupied homes. Rentals here are rare.

Living in Stony Brook

When you don't feel like whipping up dinner, there's plenty of options for you when it comes to eating out. Check out Pentimento restaurant, Country House Restaurant, Green Cactus Fresh Mexican Grill, or Mirabelle Restaurant. If you're looking for green spaces, check out the West Meadow Wetlands Preserve or St. Georges Country Club.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stony Brook?
The average rent price for Stony Brook rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,250.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stony Brook?
Some of the colleges located in the Stony Brook area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stony Brook?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stony Brook from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYSt. James, NYNesconset, NYPort Jefferson, NYSmithtown, NYFarmingville, NY
Selden, NYIslandia, NYMiller Place, NYEast Islip, NYRocky Point, NYYaphank, NYBay Shore, NYBellport, NYNorthport, NYWest Islip, NYWestport, CTShirley, NY