73 Apartments for rent in Stony Brook, NY

Moving to Stony Brook

Stony Brook's close proximity to the Big Apple makes this borough a hot commodity. This is New York, after all, and Stony Brook is in the dead center of Long Island. Sixty miles by rail gets you into New York City, so be warned: Finding a place will not be a walk in the park.

When to Rent

There is a big changeover of residents during December and April. This can either be a great time to find a recently vacated rental, or the worst time imaginable. If you'd prefer to not get your heart set on that perfect little place with a view of the harbor, only to lose it to someone else who clearly deserves it less than you, then stick to the middle months (October-November and February-March), when fewer potential tenants are looking.

What You Need

When renting an apartment in Stony Brook, be sure to bring along the fairly standard renter's portfolio: good credit, cash in the bank for a security deposit, first month's rent, recent pay stubs, and references (if they're good). Although Stony Brook has public transportation and a rail system into the city, you'll need a car in most parts of town unless you really, really love to walk, as the WalkScore is only 28.