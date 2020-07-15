Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
80 Apartments For Rent Near UNH
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
16 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:20 PM
Contact for Availability
Newhallville
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
9 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 29 at 09:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
2 Units Available
94 Main St
94 Main St, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Spacious 1 bedroom apt West Haven, Heat+Hot water included! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Dishwasher *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Walking Distance to the Water *Minutes From UNH Requirements: 2 Month Security Deposit Minimum Income 2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Edgewood
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Wooster Square - Mill River
40 Franklin Street
40 Franklin Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
1,200 sq ft penthouse apartment in Wooster Square.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
64 Trumbull Street
64 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1624 sqft
Downtown New Haven brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxurious apartment with complimentary private parking. Live in urban sophistication in this brick building with only one other apartment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
450 3rd Avenue
450 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
Available Immediately - STOP YOUR SEARCH, YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE.
1 of 13
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dwight
165 Edgewood Ave
165 Edgewood Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Huge 3 bedroom unit Beautiful renovation Extremely large brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances Brand new bathroom Beautiful brand new hardwood flooring throughout Built-in Bluetooth fan light combos in the ceilings Central air New Washer
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Wooster Square - Mill River
189 Wooster Street
189 Wooster Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Wooster Square! A large 1,500 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
44 Trumbull Street
44 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
777 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning brand new 1 bedroom apartment with private laundry in unit and central air. Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated downtown property.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
University Towers, 100 York Street
100 York Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegantly updated, clean 1bedroom unit. Kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, spacious pantry. Beautiful bathroom. Plenty of storage space. Balcony with beautiful view. Ready to move in. Utilities Excluded.
