Avalon East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk

8 Norden Pl · (443) 214-3783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT 06855
East Norwalk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 003-237 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 005-157 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 001-211 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002-323 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 005-264 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,364

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 001-305 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon East Norwalk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
East Norwalk is a community of studios along with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a four level mid-rise building with beautifully landscaped courtyards. Apartments boast state of the art features including gourmet kitchens, well-designed layouts and maintenance-free living. Residents even have a long list of community amenities that feature a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, an on-site fitness center and barbecue and picnic areas to relax with your friends, family and new neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $90 certificate of occupancy fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month, Amenity fee: $60/month, Parking permit: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: $10/month (permit fee), Reserved surface parking: $55/month; Detached garage: $225/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $55-$125/month (sizes vary)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avalon East Norwalk have any available units?
Avalon East Norwalk has 16 units available starting at $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon East Norwalk have?
Some of Avalon East Norwalk's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon East Norwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon East Norwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon East Norwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon East Norwalk is pet friendly.
Does Avalon East Norwalk offer parking?
Yes, Avalon East Norwalk offers parking.
Does Avalon East Norwalk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon East Norwalk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon East Norwalk have a pool?
Yes, Avalon East Norwalk has a pool.
Does Avalon East Norwalk have accessible units?
No, Avalon East Norwalk does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon East Norwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon East Norwalk has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon East Norwalk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon East Norwalk has units with air conditioning.

