Avalon East Norwalk.

Lease Length: 2-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $90 certificate of occupancy fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month, Amenity fee: $60/month, Parking permit: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: $10/month (permit fee), Reserved surface parking: $55/month; Detached garage: $225/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $55-$125/month (sizes vary)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.