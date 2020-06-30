Avalon East Norwalk.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage parking cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub internet access package receiving

East Norwalk is a community of studios along with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a four level mid-rise building with beautifully landscaped courtyards. Apartments boast state of the art features including gourmet kitchens, well-designed layouts and maintenance-free living. Residents even have a long list of community amenities that feature a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, an on-site fitness center and barbecue and picnic areas to relax with your friends, family and new neighbors.