Apartment List
/
CT
/
norwalk
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

207 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,888
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
16 Country Club Road
16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1600 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
2 Van Zant Street
2 Van Zant Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY LIFE TO ITS FULLEST! Prime location only 1/2 mile or 10 min walk to the East Norwalk train station, and also 1/2 mile to the Maritime Center, trendy SONO area full of top-rated restaurants, NEW SONO Collection mall, and event-filled Veterans

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
24 Beau Street
24 Beau Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
3 Bedroom house with spacious deck off the dining room. Off street parking, laundry room in the lower level. Landlord has kept the home well maintained. No Pets, no smoking, must have good credit! Landlord lives in the lower lever level.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
210 sqft
This one-bedroom unit with hardwood floors, large living room with sleeper sofa, accent and coffee tables and occasional chairs, separate fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dinette seating, a desk and

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
847 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
10 Nearwater Road
10 Nearwater Road, Norwalk, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4344 sqft
Rental is from August 1-31, 2020. Extended-stay through Labor Day negotiable. Imagine living in one of Rowayton’s most spectacular and unique homes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
38 Plymouth Avenue
38 Plymouth Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
94 East Avenue
94 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1734 sqft
Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
6 Pleasant Street
6 Pleasant Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, freshly painted. newer appliances. Utilities included

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
26 High Street
26 High Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,000
255 sqft
Studio apartment with carport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Tracy Area
5 Eclipse Ave
5 Eclipse Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with a Bonus Room would make a Great Home Office. Bedrooms, (one large and one small suitable for child or additional home office).

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
19 Sasqua Road
19 Sasqua Road, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2178 sqft
Manageable ranch is in the desirable Sasqua Hills neighborhood  with easy access to town amenities. Three bedrooms and two and half baths have and eat in the kitchen and laundry on the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
45 Maple Street
45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
899 sqft
First floor newly updated two bedroom apartment, great space, light and closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norwalk, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Accessible ApartmentsNorwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorwalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Apartments with Pool
Norwalk Apartments with Washer-DryerNorwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Furnished ApartmentsNorwalk Luxury PlacesNorwalk Pet Friendly PlacesNorwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CT
Shelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University