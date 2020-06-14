/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:51 PM
81 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,925
896 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Norwalk
30 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Norwalk
11 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Norwalk
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flax Hill
1 Unit Available
186 Bouton Street
186 Bouton Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated - Property Id: 61973 1 bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, private entrance, parking and utilities included (heat and electricity). Washer and dryer available for an additional rent of $25. $1300.00 per month.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
33 North Water Street
33 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
896 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
7 Saint John Street
7 St John Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Springhill
1 Unit Available
15 Clarmore Drive
15 Clarmore Drive, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
555 sqft
Light filled, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with new carpeting throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
35 Fairfield Avenue
35 Fairfield Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
582 sqft
Welcome to The Mews, this lovely one bedroom condo features a recently renovated bathroom, newer hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and newer carpet in bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
149 Water Street
149 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,300
739 sqft
Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
266 East Avenue
266 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1800 sqft
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Walking distance to Vets Park, close to train and I95. Must have good credit, no pets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
134 Washington Street
134 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
811 sqft
Light-filled and sophisticated in the heart of SoNo with WATER VIEWS from your own deck! The apartment features rich brown hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) which allow an abundance of beautiful natural light.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Avenue
1 Unit Available
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
663 sqft
Manhattan style Loft Unit offering Kitchen, Living Room, 1 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Secure building with own exercise room. Complex is only minutes away from I-95/Merritt Parkway, train, restaurants, shops and much more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Springhill
1 Unit Available
45 Maple Street
45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
Clean updated one bedroom apartment with great closet space. Room sizes are approximate.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,500
210 sqft
Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Springhill
1 Unit Available
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Tracy Area
1 Unit Available
30 Camp Street
30 Camp Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
980 sqft
A charming & renovated Victorian-style one bedroom apartment centrally located in Norwalk. 2nd floor, light & bright with hardwood floors & large windows. Full size eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
The Cove
1 Unit Available
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
27 Northill Street
27 Northill Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
683 sqft
Spacious one bedroom in convenient Springdale neighborhood. Located within walking distance to Springdale train station, restaurants, movie theater and minutes from the Merritt Parkway. Exercise room on premises. Laundry room on each floor.
Similar Pages
Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Accessible ApartmentsNorwalk Apartments under $1,400Norwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorwalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CT
Shelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY