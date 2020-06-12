/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1557 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Springhill
1 Unit Available
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
Springhill
1 Unit Available
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.
Woodward Avenue
1 Unit Available
78 Woodward Avenue
78 Woodward Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
Convenient location at South Norwalk. 3 bedrooms apartment on the 2nd floor. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 2 Parking reserved. Just painted. Near water, shopping, public transportation, Sono entertainment .
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
29 Pine Point Road
29 Pine Point Road, Norwalk, CT
This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind.
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
5 Little Brook Road
5 Little Brook Road, Norwalk, CT
For rent starting June 1. Secluded and safe on a discreet wooded cul de sac with kids and grandparents living nearby, this comfy home is centrally located between Rowayton Village and the train station.
1 Unit Available
11 Keeler Avenue
11 Keeler Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1777 sqft
The historic ''George and Mary Smith'' house is brimming with character and charm. This antique colonial is sited on a landscaped and fenced level 0.59 acres with original stone walls, flower and vegetable gardens, and 100 year old rose bushes.
Results within 1 mile of Norwalk
1 Unit Available
218 Old Norwalk Road
218 Old Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
Conveniently located on a private lane set back from the road, close to town, sits a 4 bedroom Center Hall Colonial with recently renovated eat-in kitchen and master bath.
Tokeneke
1 Unit Available
25 Tokeneke Trail
25 Tokeneke Trail, Darien, CT
Direct waterfront property in Tokeneke, sited high with unsurpassed views of Scott's Cove and Long Island Sound.
Tokeneke
1 Unit Available
91 RAYMOND Street
91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom.
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.
1 Unit Available
899 New Norwalk Road
899 New Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
Spacious colonial with gleaming hardwood floor throughout; two car garage; big living room with fireplace; grand dining room with bay window; off kitchen family/play room; eat-in -kitchen with corian counter top, newer appliances and cozy sun room;
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
24 Canal Road
24 Canal Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
2534 sqft
Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Greens Farms
1 Unit Available
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
East Side
1 Unit Available
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.
Noroton Heights
1 Unit Available
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first
1 Unit Available
123 Lone Tree Farm Road
123 Lone Tree Farm Road, Fairfield County, CT
123 Lone Tree Farm offers a gracious layout and beautifully proportioned spaces. A two story entry with a sweeping staircase leads to a light-filled living room with fireplace and french doors on all sides.
1 Unit Available
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
Old Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with
