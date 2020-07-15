/
Norwalk Community College
28 Apartments For Rent Near Norwalk Community College
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
33 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,805
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,570
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
$
8 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
18 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
45 Maple Street
45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
First floor newly updated two bedroom apartment, great space, light and closets.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Haviland Street
32 Haviland Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
808 sqft
- Bright and spacious 1 bed 1 bath art studio style condo in the heart of South Norwalk, CT (SoNo) - The Coachworks Condominium was converted from a factory building that made coaches.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
286 Richards Avenue
286 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4452 sqft
Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
14 North Main Street
14 North Main Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,880
815 sqft
Stylish 1 bed unit in the heart of exciting Sono! Just steps away from the restaurants, train station, movie theater, shopping, etc.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Post Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,200
923 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
105 Richards Avenue
105 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1087 sqft
With the Five Mile River running through the complex, enjoy the peaceful sounds of water babbling. The large Kitchen offers plenty of storage/counter space making meal preparation a breeze.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
847 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
93 Mansfield Avenue
93 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5220 sqft
Beautifully appointed and furnished five bedroom home in sought-after, in-town location. Gourmet kitchen opens to a spacious family room, inviting outdoor patio with built-in grill area and private fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
33 North Water Street
33 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Day Street
49 Day Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SONO. BRIGHT AND AIRY OPEN APARTMENT DRENCHED IN NATURAL LIGHT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, AND WASHER DRYER IN UNIT.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Norwalk
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Birch Road
24 Birch Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
3312 sqft
This updated center hall colonial with four bedrooms and a large, level property is conveniently located to all that Darien has to offer. The kitchen and great room lead out to deck and sunny backyard, ideal for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
10 Fairview Avenue
10 Fairview Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! Spacious and Clean second floor 1 bedroom apartment including large living room, Eat - In kitchen, and full bathroom. Conveniently located minutes from CT AVE, I95, Rt7, SONO, and SO MANY of Norwalk's shops/restaurants.
