/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
181 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,946
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
8 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
35 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
16 Country Club Road
16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1600 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwalk
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
847 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
286 Richards Avenue
286 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4452 sqft
Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
10 Nearwater Road
10 Nearwater Road, Norwalk, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4344 sqft
Rental is from August 1-31, 2020. Extended-stay through Labor Day negotiable. Imagine living in one of Rowayton’s most spectacular and unique homes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
63 Valley View Court
63 Valley View Rd, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1754 sqft
ANOTHER BOXER REALTY GROUP LISTING. FOR MORE INFO OR TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING, PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL THE LISTING TEAM DIRECTLY. BOXER REALTY GROUP: 203-323-9600 OR Jodi@BoxerRealtyGroup.com. Immaculate home in an excellent cul-de-sac location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
38 Plymouth Avenue
38 Plymouth Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
94 East Avenue
94 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1734 sqft
Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Tracy Area
5 Eclipse Ave
5 Eclipse Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with a Bonus Room would make a Great Home Office. Bedrooms, (one large and one small suitable for child or additional home office).
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
45 Maple Street
45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
899 sqft
First floor newly updated two bedroom apartment, great space, light and closets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
35 Center Avenue
35 Center Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom half duplex. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout! Large eat-in-kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops being installed soon! Washer/Dryer in unit. Third bedroom would make an excellent nursery or even an office.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
33 North Water Street
33 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.
Similar Pages
Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Accessible ApartmentsNorwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorwalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CT
Shelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY