Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,665
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,046
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
26 1st St
26 1st Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1248 sqft
Beautifully updated single family home with three bedrooms, modern kitchen & bathrooms, private/fenced in yard and spacious driveway. House has central heat, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, high-efficiency lighting, and smart devices already installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
7 Saint John Street
7 St John Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE.

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
149 Water Street
149 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,300
739 sqft
Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
134 Washington Street
134 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
811 sqft
Light-filled and sophisticated in the heart of SoNo with WATER VIEWS from your own deck! The apartment features rich brown hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) which allow an abundance of beautiful natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodward Avenue
1 Unit Available
78 Woodward Avenue
78 Woodward Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
Convenient location at South Norwalk. 3 bedrooms apartment on the 2nd floor. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 2 Parking reserved. Just painted. Near water, shopping, public transportation, Sono entertainment .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodward Avenue
1 Unit Available
28 Lincoln Avenue
28 Lincoln Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
864 sqft
Includes Heat and Hot Water and Section 8 Approved. Move in Today! Large 2 level apartment in the heart of SONO. Remodeled Historic 2 family Colonial with revitalized moldings and new windows, tile and fixtures.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
29 Pine Point Road
29 Pine Point Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3725 sqft
This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
18 Victory Court
18 Victory Court, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Absolutely Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage! Shows beautifully. Renovated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, Updated Bathroom with Mosaic tile Floor, Two spacious bedrooms plus Bonus Room To Use As You Like.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
210 sqft
Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
5 Little Brook Road
5 Little Brook Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2170 sqft
For rent starting June 1. Secluded and safe on a discreet wooded cul de sac with kids and grandparents living nearby, this comfy home is centrally located between Rowayton Village and the train station.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
35 Cove Avenue
35 Cove Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Spring is in the air! Picture perfect locale with year round breezes and captivating sunsets on a corner lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1954 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norwalk, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norwalk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

