Last updated July 12 2020
193 Apartments for rent in Central Norwalk, Norwalk, CT
$
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
19 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,888
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
$
23 Units Available
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
Results within 1 mile of Central Norwalk
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
1 Unit Available
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.
1 Unit Available
2 Van Zant Street
2 Van Zant Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY LIFE TO ITS FULLEST! Prime location only 1/2 mile or 10 min walk to the East Norwalk train station, and also 1/2 mile to the Maritime Center, trendy SONO area full of top-rated restaurants, NEW SONO Collection mall, and event-filled Veterans
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated.
1 Unit Available
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
210 sqft
This one-bedroom unit with hardwood floors, large living room with sleeper sofa, accent and coffee tables and occasional chairs, separate fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dinette seating, a desk and
1 Unit Available
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
847 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in
1 Unit Available
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.
1 Unit Available
38 Plymouth Avenue
38 Plymouth Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial.
1 Unit Available
94 East Avenue
94 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1734 sqft
Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.
1 Unit Available
6 Pleasant Street
6 Pleasant Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, freshly painted. newer appliances. Utilities included
1 Unit Available
26 High Street
26 High Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,000
255 sqft
Studio apartment with carport.
1 Unit Available
5 Eclipse Ave
5 Eclipse Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with a Bonus Room would make a Great Home Office. Bedrooms, (one large and one small suitable for child or additional home office).
1 Unit Available
45 Maple Street
45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
899 sqft
First floor newly updated two bedroom apartment, great space, light and closets.
1 Unit Available
35 Center Avenue
35 Center Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom half duplex. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout! Large eat-in-kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops being installed soon! Washer/Dryer in unit. Third bedroom would make an excellent nursery or even an office.
1 Unit Available
33 North Water Street
33 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo.
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,
1 Unit Available
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.
1 Unit Available
68 South Main Street
68 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite historic live/work 2 bed apartment with 2 full baths, with original 20 ft tin ceilings. Meeting room, gym access available, keyless entry, remote video intercom, and on-site superintendent.
1 Unit Available
6 Roscoe Street
6 Roscoe Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful Wolfpit area of Norwalk! SPACIOUS & UPDATED first floor three bedroom apartment in cute and quiet street. Conveniently located minutes from highways, restaurants, mall, beach and MORE.
