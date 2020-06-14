Apartment List
118 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT with garage

Norwalk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Norwalk
21 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
15 Clarmore Drive
15 Clarmore Drive, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
555 sqft
Light filled, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
18 Victory Court
18 Victory Court, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Absolutely Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage! Shows beautifully. Renovated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, Updated Bathroom with Mosaic tile Floor, Two spacious bedrooms plus Bonus Room To Use As You Like.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
45 Maple Street
45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean updated one bedroom apartment with great closet space. Room sizes are approximate.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
42 South Main Street
42 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1177 sqft
Spacious two bedroom condo in the heart of SONO! This condo offers over 1,000 square feet of living space with a private covered outdoor patio. Exposed Brick throughout with an open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Norwalk

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
106 Stephen Mather Road
106 Stephen Mather Road, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
6047 sqft
Enjoy the summer in a completely renovated home with new kitchens and baths set in Fairfield County's best beach town. The heart of the home is the large gourmet kitchen that opens onto the terrace and large backyard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
218 Old Norwalk Road
218 Old Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4238 sqft
Conveniently located on a private lane set back from the road, close to town, sits a 4 bedroom Center Hall Colonial with recently renovated eat-in kitchen and master bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
899 New Norwalk Road
899 New Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2520 sqft
Spacious colonial with gleaming hardwood floor throughout; two car garage; big living room with fireplace; grand dining room with bay window; off kitchen family/play room; eat-in -kitchen with corian counter top, newer appliances and cozy sun room;

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
24 Canal Road
24 Canal Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
2534 sqft
Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Side
1 Unit Available
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

