14 Apartments For Rent Near SUNY College of Technology at Farmingdale

SUNY College of Technology at Farmingdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:05 AM
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,890
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,955
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
745 Conklin St
745 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
253 Main Street
253 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Beautiful, recently renovated, state of the art 2nd floor rear apartment with EIK w/quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, LR, Full Bath w/new ceramic tile, Master Bedroom with large closets, Laundry Room w/stackable washer & dryer,
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
36 Garfield Ave
36 Garfield Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious, immaculate 3BR, 1 full bath featuring EIK with cabinets galore and plenty of counter space. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout. Master BR with large walk in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
310 Staples St
310 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
875 sqft
Beautiful Redone 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment. Updated Eat In Kitchen With Updated Appliances/Counters And White Shaker Cabinets. Plus A Washer And Dryer Included. Updated Designer Bathroom With All Updated Fixtures. Plus 2 Ac's In The Wall.
Last updated May 1 at 05:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
27 Lambert Ave
27 Lambert Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Enjoy Living on the Ground Level of Large & Spacious Bright & Beautifully RENOVATED 3 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, Huge BRAND NEW GORGEOUS Eat In Kitchen WITH FULL WASHER & DRYER,BRAND NEW GORGEOUS Bathroom, Boasting Hardwood Floors & Large Windows.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship. If requested Landlord will install a Chair Master.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
200 Staples St
200 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
425 sqft
Fully Detached, 2 Story Duplex Corner Home On A Beautiful Residential Street. Apt Is On The 2nd Floor And Is A Bright, Light Space With New Carpets. All Appliances, Walking Distance To Village Of Farmingdale, LIRR, Lots Of Restaurants, Services.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
22 Ivy Street
22 Ivy Street, Farmingdale, NY
Studio
$1,600
sponsor aprtment, no board approval needed. Ground level large bright studio. well maintained large bright studio with dining area. laundry and parking on premises. close to Town, Train, shopping, Restaurants and shopping.
Last updated January 12 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
459 Main St
459 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 459 Main St in Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
