accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1218 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
894 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Point Road
3 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
110 Commons Park North
110 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit has new finishes, stainless steel appliances including a gas range!.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
30 Southfield Avenue
30 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,935
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit features new finishes and stainless steel appliances including a gas range! Located inside a luxury apartment complex with all the modern amenities such as a pool, clubroom, study room, covered parking,
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,375
1444 sqft
Experience the allure of luxury with a brand new 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent! This open floor plan providing natural light throughout is perfect for those seeking more space to live and work at home.
