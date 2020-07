Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage package receiving elevator garage 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe media room

EXPERIENCE THE WAYPOINTEWe are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today to learn more!Located in Connecticut's premier waterfront destination, The Waypointe apartments redefine luxury living for an unmatched living experience in Norwalk. Contemporary designs blend expertly with elements of Connecticut's timeless sophistication. Enjoy the finer things in life like never before.