Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
41 Apartments for rent in Northport, NY📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
146 Main Street
146 Main Street, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2nd Floor apartment/1 Bath/ EIK/ 1 Living Room/1 Bedroom
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
1 of 8
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Northport
1 Unit Available
50 Lisa Drive 50
50 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Middle 2 bedroom apartment in a legal 3-family house, UTILITIES INCLUDED, except gas for cooking. One parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Northport
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
5 Blanchard Dr
5 Blanchard Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint++ Updated Ranch Rental With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, CAC, Granite Kitchen, Wood Floors, Finished Basement, Oversized Patio, Large Fenced Yard, Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,622
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington Bay
1 Unit Available
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7000 sqft
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
483 NEW YORK AVE, #2ND FLOOR
483 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1700 sqft
Huntington Village 3 Bedroom Available in March Beautiful Huntington 3 bedroom Available in March
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
1 of 1
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
East Northport
1 Unit Available
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Northport rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Northport area include Norwalk Community College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
