16 Studio Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,570
1281 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
26 High Street
26 High Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,000
255 sqft
Studio apartment with carport.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,856
622 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,995
463 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
573 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,784
608 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
31 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,170
651 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
35 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
41 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,115
710 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,790
603 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
115 River Road
115 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
Studio
$3,000
Come and enjoy the scenic views of the connecticut coastline with this convienient boat slip. Boat Slip #7 is newly avaliable and ready for a boat up to 30 feet long.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
154 Myrtle Ave
154 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,250
June 15th MOVE IN DATE. Clean, bright, small one apartment located on the East side of Stamford. Rent is $1250.00 a month, water included. Tenant pays electric and gas.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stamford
30 Glenbrook Road
30 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,550
564 sqft
Studio that was completely updated in 2011 and just freshly painted. Sunny and move-in ready with stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, Kohler fixtures in bathroom, California closets throughout and lots of sun.
