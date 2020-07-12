/
east norwalk
197 Apartments for rent in East Norwalk, Norwalk, CT
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
16 Country Club Road
16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1600 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk.
2 Van Zant Street
2 Van Zant Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY LIFE TO ITS FULLEST! Prime location only 1/2 mile or 10 min walk to the East Norwalk train station, and also 1/2 mile to the Maritime Center, trendy SONO area full of top-rated restaurants, NEW SONO Collection mall, and event-filled Veterans
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
210 sqft
This one-bedroom unit with hardwood floors, large living room with sleeper sofa, accent and coffee tables and occasional chairs, separate fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dinette seating, a desk and
94 East Avenue
94 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1734 sqft
Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar.
6 Pleasant Street
6 Pleasant Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, freshly painted. newer appliances. Utilities included
26 High Street
26 High Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,000
255 sqft
Studio apartment with carport.
19 Sasqua Road
19 Sasqua Road, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2178 sqft
Manageable ranch is in the desirable Sasqua Hills neighborhood with easy access to town amenities. Three bedrooms and two and half baths have and eat in the kitchen and laundry on the main level.
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1954 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
39 Gregory Boulevard
39 Gregory Boulevard, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO/ONE BEDROOM LOWER LEVEL APT - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + W/D IN UNIT!!! RENT ALSO INCLUDES 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE FOR TENANT. WALK TO CALF PASTURE BEACH & SONO. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
26 1st St
26 1st Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1248 sqft
Beautifully updated single family home with three bedrooms, modern kitchen & bathrooms, private/fenced in yard and spacious driveway. House has gas heat, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, high-efficiency lighting, and smart devices already installed.
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,888
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated.
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
847 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.
38 Plymouth Avenue
38 Plymouth Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial.
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.
