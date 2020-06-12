/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Central Norwalk
1 Unit Available
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
4 Lorena Street
4 Lorena Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Woodward Avenue
1 Unit Available
28 Lincoln Avenue
28 Lincoln Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
864 sqft
Includes Heat and Hot Water and Section 8 Approved. Move in Today! Large 2 level apartment in the heart of SONO. Remodeled Historic 2 family Colonial with revitalized moldings and new windows, tile and fixtures.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Flax Hill
1 Unit Available
155 Bouton Street
155 Bouton Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Spacious second floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, full renovate bathroom. Minutes to train and Sono.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, that has been totally renovated. Living room with fireplace (decoration purposes only) and wood floors. Sparkling and sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
18 Victory Court
18 Victory Court, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Absolutely Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage! Shows beautifully. Renovated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, Updated Bathroom with Mosaic tile Floor, Two spacious bedrooms plus Bonus Room To Use As You Like.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2 West Avenue
2 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1200 sqft
Very clean and conveniently situated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath walking distance to SoNo!!!!! All the restaurants at your fingertips at an affordable price!!!!!! New washer and dryer included and freshly painted with 2 reserved parking spots
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
35 Cove Avenue
35 Cove Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Spring is in the air! Picture perfect locale with year round breezes and captivating sunsets on a corner lot.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1954 sqft
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
1 of 40
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
9 Ensign Road
9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1450 sqft
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
68 South Main Street
68 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
832 sqft
Exquisite historic live/work 2 bed apartment with 2 full baths, with original 20 ft tin ceilings. Meeting room, gym access available, keyless entry, remote video intercom, and on-site superintendent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
42 South Main Street
42 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1177 sqft
Spacious two bedroom condo in the heart of SONO! This condo offers over 1,000 square feet of living space with a private covered outdoor patio. Exposed Brick throughout with an open layout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
835 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in
