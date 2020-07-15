/
University of Bridgeport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:37 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near University of Bridgeport
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
2600 Park Avenue
2600 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Welcome to RockRidge Place located in historic Black Rock, a close-knit harborside community located in affluent Fairfield County, CT.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
19 Waldorf Avenue
19 Waldorf Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in Black Rock. Walk to Fairfield Metro station and all the amenities of the funkiest neighborhood in Bridgeport - restaurants, shopping, bars. Or jump on the bus or I-95, both of which are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
88 Camden Street
88 Camden Street, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2166 sqft
Beautiful 2019 renovation top to bottom. Open concept makes for bright and light easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full & 1 half bath Colonial.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
West End - West Side
898 Norman St
898 Norman St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
136 Garden Drive
136 Garden Dr, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Unit available for rent in JUNE! Spacious, sun-filled and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
80 Cartright Street
80 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1040 sqft
Amazing turn-key 1-Bedroom Ranch-style condo with work from home office space options! Highly sought-after corner unit on main-floor with loads of natural light offering spacious, convenient living on a quiet street near the Fairfield line.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
22 Jetland Place
22 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Modern, recently updated (2019) 2 bedroom 1 bath, first-floor apartment. Dark hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances round out the large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
365 Salem Street
365 Salem Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2227 sqft
Spotless ready to move in condition.Lots of living space over 2000 sqf.Renovated in 2016.Replacement windows hardwood floors.1 Bedroom in 1st floor 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floors.Basement rooms and Garage not included .
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Stratfield Village
95 Nichols Avenue
95 Nichols Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Wonderful Updated Fairfield Single Family Colonial. Home features updated Kitchen with New Range, New Dishwasher, & Granite Counter Top. Open floor plan to Dinning room & living room. Updated half bath located on main level.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
144 Garden Drive
144 Garden Drive, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
Welcome to 144-146 Garden Drive! This beautiful North End/Brooklawn two-family house is very well-maintained and the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
453 Gurdon Street
453 Gurdon St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1850 sqft
This apt. is one of a kind Huge 2nd and 3rd fl. 3 to 4 bedroms. All remodeled Beautiful hardwd fl. all tiled bathrms & kitchen, Granite counter tops w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. extra office, bdrm or play room on 2nd fl.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
451 Gurdon Street
451 Gurdon Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
The apartment that you were waiting for. Completely remodeled. All beautiful and glowing hardwood flrs. Tiled kitchen, granite counter tops with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances including microwave.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
Last updated December 19 at 08:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
92 Gem Avenue
92 Gem Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2634 sqft
Newly renovated 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment for rent in north end Bridgeport. Open kitchen living room concept with New Granite Countertop and eat in kitchen. New floors, stove, fridge and bath. Laundry hookup available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95.