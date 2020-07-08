Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

3049 W. 107th Pl B Available 06/26/20 3049 W 107th Pl, B - This great Autumn Chase townhome is a gem! It has it all, including an open floorplan, reserved parking, washer & dryer and a private patio.



There is also a wood burning fireplace for warmth, and central air-conditioning to keep you cool. Speaking of cool, your water/ sewer, and trash are all paid by the owner!



This home is in the highly desirable Autumn Chase subdivision, which offers a pool, clubhouse, lovely green spaces and a great community nearby with plenty of shopping, entertainment, food, bus lines, easy highway access, and award-winning Adams 12 schools.



These pictures and video are old, and will be updated at vacancy.



