Westminster, CO
3049 W. 107th Pl B
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3049 W. 107th Pl B

3049 West 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3049 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
3049 W. 107th Pl B Available 06/26/20 3049 W 107th Pl, B - This great Autumn Chase townhome is a gem! It has it all, including an open floorplan, reserved parking, washer & dryer and a private patio.

There is also a wood burning fireplace for warmth, and central air-conditioning to keep you cool. Speaking of cool, your water/ sewer, and trash are all paid by the owner!

This home is in the highly desirable Autumn Chase subdivision, which offers a pool, clubhouse, lovely green spaces and a great community nearby with plenty of shopping, entertainment, food, bus lines, easy highway access, and award-winning Adams 12 schools.

These pictures and video are old, and will be updated at vacancy.

(RLNE3238027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 W. 107th Pl B have any available units?
3049 W. 107th Pl B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 W. 107th Pl B have?
Some of 3049 W. 107th Pl B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 W. 107th Pl B currently offering any rent specials?
3049 W. 107th Pl B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 W. 107th Pl B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 W. 107th Pl B is pet friendly.
Does 3049 W. 107th Pl B offer parking?
Yes, 3049 W. 107th Pl B offers parking.
Does 3049 W. 107th Pl B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3049 W. 107th Pl B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 W. 107th Pl B have a pool?
Yes, 3049 W. 107th Pl B has a pool.
Does 3049 W. 107th Pl B have accessible units?
No, 3049 W. 107th Pl B does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 W. 107th Pl B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 W. 107th Pl B does not have units with dishwashers.

