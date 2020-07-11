103 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO with move-in specials
Greetings, future Rocky Mountain renters, and congrats on discovering the final destination for your Westminster apartment hunting endeavors! Situated equidistant to Denver and Boulder, Westminster is a popular living locale for Coloradoans in the market for Denver-like dwellings at more budget-friendly prices. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the more than 110,000 proud peeps who call Westminster home? Then stick with us, because the lodgings of your life in the ‘burbs of the Mile H...
First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Westminster.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westminster apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Westminster apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.