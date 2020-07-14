All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like
Environs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
Environs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Environs

3323 W 96th Cir · (218) 282-4423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3357-26 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 3487-26 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 3447-23 · Avail. now

$1,557

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3292-PH · Avail. Aug 15

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 9711 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1383 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3202 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,423

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 3382-PH · Avail. Aug 26

$2,534

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Environs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its advantages and unique features like lofts, studies, wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer hook-ups, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets. Select homes feature upgrades such as wood-style flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Our community includes two year-round swimming pools, 24 hour fitness center with on-demand fitness classes, playground, fire pit, and resident clubhouse. Come home to the best of Colorado living between Boulder and Denver, with easy access to everything you need to live the life you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 -13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Security deposit: $200-500
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: Sewer/Water: Condo $34/monthly, Townhouse $57/monthly, Single Family Home $98/monthly. Thrash $10/monthly. Pest control and City Inspection is $10/monthly.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet: $200 2nd pet: +$100
fee: 1st pet: $200 2nd pet: +$100
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows,St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Open Parking Town homes have one car garage with driveway. Single family homes have two car garage and driveway. Other, assigned. Surface lot and attached garages available. Please contact the leasing office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Environs have any available units?
Environs has 8 units available starting at $1,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Environs have?
Some of Environs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Environs currently offering any rent specials?
Environs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Environs pet-friendly?
Yes, Environs is pet friendly.
Does Environs offer parking?
Yes, Environs offers parking.
Does Environs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Environs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Environs have a pool?
Yes, Environs has a pool.
Does Environs have accessible units?
No, Environs does not have accessible units.
Does Environs have units with dishwashers?
No, Environs does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly PlacesWestminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast WestminsterSoutheast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College