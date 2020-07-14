Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed

Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its advantages and unique features like lofts, studies, wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer hook-ups, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets. Select homes feature upgrades such as wood-style flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Our community includes two year-round swimming pools, 24 hour fitness center with on-demand fitness classes, playground, fire pit, and resident clubhouse. Come home to the best of Colorado living between Boulder and Denver, with easy access to everything you need to live the life you deserve.