Lease Length: 3 -13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Security deposit: $200-500
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: Sewer/Water: Condo $34/monthly, Townhouse $57/monthly, Single Family Home $98/monthly.
Thrash $10/monthly. Pest control and City Inspection is $10/monthly.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet: $200 2nd pet: +$100
fee: 1st pet: $200 2nd pet: +$100
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows,St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Open Parking
Town homes have one car garage with driveway.
Single family homes have two car garage and driveway. Other, assigned. Surface lot and attached garages available. Please contact the leasing office for more information about our parking policy.