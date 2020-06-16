11088 Trojan Court

Amenities

Don’t miss this incredible 2-story home with main floor master and full basement. Amazing hardwoods, open floor plan making it terrific for entertaining. You will love the living room with high ceilings, brick gas log fireplace, and open floor plan to the loft. Beautiful brick patio out back with new fencing to be installed mid August. Besides being in a quiet cul-de-sac this house is very close to a wonderful park and tons of walking/biking trails. Located in sought after Cotton Creek Subdivision this property is just what you are looking for.



The property has an attached two car garage, A/C and includes the washer/dryer (see video). On the main floor you will find a master bedroom with bath, living room, eat in kitchen, and a ½ bath. Upstairs is a full bath, loft and two more bedrooms. The basement is unfinished with tons of storage space. The lawn is well kept and has a convenient sprinkler system. Cul-de-sac location is nice and quiet and you have a very quick walk to the local park with covered picnic tables. The owner is looking for a two year lease if possible and we know you are going to absolutely love this amazing house and location.



Pets - Yes, max 30lbs

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 car attached garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Adams 12



