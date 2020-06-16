All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 29 2019 at 6:07 AM

11088 Trojan Court

11088 Trojan Court · No Longer Available
Location

11088 Trojan Court, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Don’t miss this incredible 2-story home with main floor master and full basement. Amazing hardwoods, open floor plan making it terrific for entertaining. You will love the living room with high ceilings, brick gas log fireplace, and open floor plan to the loft. Beautiful brick patio out back with new fencing to be installed mid August. Besides being in a quiet cul-de-sac this house is very close to a wonderful park and tons of walking/biking trails. Located in sought after Cotton Creek Subdivision this property is just what you are looking for.

The property has an attached two car garage, A/C and includes the washer/dryer (see video). On the main floor you will find a master bedroom with bath, living room, eat in kitchen, and a ½ bath. Upstairs is a full bath, loft and two more bedrooms. The basement is unfinished with tons of storage space. The lawn is well kept and has a convenient sprinkler system. Cul-de-sac location is nice and quiet and you have a very quick walk to the local park with covered picnic tables. The owner is looking for a two year lease if possible and we know you are going to absolutely love this amazing house and location.

Pets - Yes, max 30lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 car attached garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Adams 12

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11088 Trojan Court have any available units?
11088 Trojan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11088 Trojan Court have?
Some of 11088 Trojan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11088 Trojan Court currently offering any rent specials?
11088 Trojan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11088 Trojan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11088 Trojan Court is pet friendly.
Does 11088 Trojan Court offer parking?
Yes, 11088 Trojan Court offers parking.
Does 11088 Trojan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11088 Trojan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11088 Trojan Court have a pool?
No, 11088 Trojan Court does not have a pool.
Does 11088 Trojan Court have accessible units?
No, 11088 Trojan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11088 Trojan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11088 Trojan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
