Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance car wash area hot tub internet access trash valet

Surrounded by world-class golf courses and open green spaces, Canyon Reserve at the Ranch Apartments welcomes you to your mountainside retreat. Situated in the charming residential city of Westminster, Colorado, our luxury community features top-notch amenities, impeccable interiors, and spectacular mountain views. From our resort-inspired outdoor swimming pool to our state-of-the-art fitness center, our community perks are designed to delight. In addition, we have spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans available, so you can choose the open-concept living space that flatters your modern, active lifestyle. Shchedule a tour today.