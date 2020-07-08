All apartments in Parker
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:45 PM

20732 Scenic Park Drive

20732 Scenic Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20732 Scenic Park Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Parker! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive have any available units?
20732 Scenic Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 20732 Scenic Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20732 Scenic Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20732 Scenic Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20732 Scenic Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive offer parking?
No, 20732 Scenic Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20732 Scenic Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive have a pool?
No, 20732 Scenic Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 20732 Scenic Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20732 Scenic Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20732 Scenic Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20732 Scenic Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

