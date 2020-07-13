All apartments in Parker
Find more places like
Cherrywood Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
Cherrywood Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Cherrywood Village

Open Now until 6pm
16950 Carlson Dr · (303) 569-8509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0813 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 1337 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0317 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 0821 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 1625 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherrywood Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Cherrywood Village where the city fades away and the relaxation begins. Here you will find exceptionally designed luxury one, two and three bedroom apartments in Parker, CO with a variety of spacious floor plans ,all created with you in mind. Our amenity experience offers access to our fitness center 24 hours a day, a resort-style heated year-round pool, business center, relaxing hot tub, BBQ & picnic area, as well as our uncompromised commitment to customer service. Discover a relaxing haven in a tranquil setting when you make Cherrywood Village your new home. Nestled in the heart of Douglas County, Cherrywood Village is close to it all. Parker offers a lot to see and do. Farmers markets, shops, dining, breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains and quick access to major highways, malls, and hospitals. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cherrywood Village have any available units?
Cherrywood Village has 24 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does Cherrywood Village have?
Some of Cherrywood Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cherrywood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Cherrywood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cherrywood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Cherrywood Village is pet friendly.
Does Cherrywood Village offer parking?
Yes, Cherrywood Village offers parking.
Does Cherrywood Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cherrywood Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cherrywood Village have a pool?
Yes, Cherrywood Village has a pool.
Does Cherrywood Village have accessible units?
No, Cherrywood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Cherrywood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cherrywood Village has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 BedroomsParker Apartments with PoolParker Dog Friendly ApartmentsParker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs