1441 Chase St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fire pit extra storage

Super Cute! Charming 2 bedroom plus bonus room/office with updated bathroom and updated kitchen. This well kept and maintained home has a covered patio that leads to a large wood deck and firepit overlooking the beautiful and spacious fenced backyard! This house is full of unique charm and character! Well lit bonus room or office with floor to ceiling windows! Huge backyard with mature and lovely landscaping, great for entertaining and wonderful space for amazing gardening complete with garden beds and chicken coop/run! Plenty of extra storage in the large shed plus an additional outbuilding for storage/play house/she-shed/man cave. Great location with plenty of parking. Close to shopping, 10 min to downtown , minutes from BelMar and only blocks away from Sloan's Lake. Mountair Park and Sprout City Farm is just a block away; Lamar and Sheridan Station light rail within walking distance as well. Call or email to schedule a showing. Available Jan 15. Pets welcome! Additional fees apply.