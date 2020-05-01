All apartments in Lakewood
1441 Chase St

1441 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Chase Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
extra storage
Super Cute! Charming 2 bedroom plus bonus room/office with updated bathroom and updated kitchen. This well kept and maintained home has a covered patio that leads to a large wood deck and firepit overlooking the beautiful and spacious fenced backyard! This house is full of unique charm and character! Well lit bonus room or office with floor to ceiling windows! Huge backyard with mature and lovely landscaping, great for entertaining and wonderful space for amazing gardening complete with garden beds and chicken coop/run! Plenty of extra storage in the large shed plus an additional outbuilding for storage/play house/she-shed/man cave. Great location with plenty of parking. Close to shopping, 10 min to downtown , minutes from BelMar and only blocks away from Sloan's Lake. Mountair Park and Sprout City Farm is just a block away; Lamar and Sheridan Station light rail within walking distance as well. Call or email to schedule a showing. Available Jan 15. Pets welcome! Additional fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Chase St have any available units?
1441 Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1441 Chase St have?
Some of 1441 Chase St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Chase St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Chase St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Chase St is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Chase St offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Chase St offers parking.
Does 1441 Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Chase St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Chase St have a pool?
No, 1441 Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Chase St have accessible units?
No, 1441 Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Chase St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Chase St does not have units with air conditioning.

