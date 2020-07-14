All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

Bluesky Landing Apartments

1187 S Beech Dr · (443) 272-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8108 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluesky Landing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Nestled in the foothills of Green Mountain, Bluesky Landing is a garden-style community with a fresh new look, amazing city and mountain views you surely don’t want to miss. Bluesky Landing, also offers distinctively different, spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, with extended private balconies you can lounge and enjoy the sunset on. Some, of our one and two bedroom apartments are newly upgraded and feature sleek black appliances with natural bright oak cabinetry, newer flooring, upgraded lighting, ceiling fan, two-tone paint, and brushed nickel finishes for a modern look. Our residents enjoy our unique floor plans with walk in showers, wood burning fireplaces, central heat and air conditioning, the convenience of a washer/dryer in each of our apartment homes. Walk onto your balcony from your living room or bedroom and enjoy the fresh mountain air Colorado has to offer. We have you covered with extra storage on your balcony or the simply amazing city and mountain views. We are minutes to major highways 6, C470 and I-1-70, Jefferson County Open Space, Bear Creek Lake, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Red Rocks Community College. Bluesky Landing, is surrounded by ample shopping, dining and nightlife. Convenient Mountain or city location, a staff dedicated to you and a quality life-style at Bluesky Landing create a living experience you will want to come home to.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $300 depending on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: All pets must have a current health check and vaccinations. Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: resident only permit parking. $8/month.
Storage Details: Patio / balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluesky Landing Apartments have any available units?
Bluesky Landing Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bluesky Landing Apartments have?
Some of Bluesky Landing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluesky Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bluesky Landing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluesky Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluesky Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bluesky Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bluesky Landing Apartments offers parking.
Does Bluesky Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bluesky Landing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluesky Landing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bluesky Landing Apartments has a pool.
Does Bluesky Landing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bluesky Landing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bluesky Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluesky Landing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bluesky Landing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bluesky Landing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
