Bluesky Landing Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center dog park hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Nestled in the foothills of Green Mountain, Bluesky Landing is a garden-style community with a fresh new look, amazing city and mountain views you surely don’t want to miss. Bluesky Landing, also offers distinctively different, spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, with extended private balconies you can lounge and enjoy the sunset on. Some, of our one and two bedroom apartments are newly upgraded and feature sleek black appliances with natural bright oak cabinetry, newer flooring, upgraded lighting, ceiling fan, two-tone paint, and brushed nickel finishes for a modern look. Our residents enjoy our unique floor plans with walk in showers, wood burning fireplaces, central heat and air conditioning, the convenience of a washer/dryer in each of our apartment homes. Walk onto your balcony from your living room or bedroom and enjoy the fresh mountain air Colorado has to offer. We have you covered with extra storage on your balcony or the simply amazing city and mountain views. We are minutes to major highways 6, C470 and I-1-70, Jefferson County Open Space, Bear Creek Lake, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Red Rocks Community College. Bluesky Landing, is surrounded by ample shopping, dining and nightlife. Convenient Mountain or city location, a staff dedicated to you and a quality life-style at Bluesky Landing create a living experience you will want to come home to.