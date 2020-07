Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub internet access accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage dog grooming area game room guest parking lobby

Welcome to WestLink at Oak Station, a brand-new community of apartments located between the tranquil foothills of the Rockies and the high-tech lifestyle of downtown Denver. Set in the convenient suburb of Lakewood, this community of one, two and three bedroom apartments gives residents access to local, natural attractions while maintaining the connections to city life. Come inside and discover an impressive display of designer homes and world-class amenities.



When you enter the apartments, you will see high-end features around every corner. Feel the smooth finish of the wall-to-wall wood-style flooring that decorates each spacious room. The kitchens have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer lighting packages that highlight the craftsmanship of the cabinetry. In the bedrooms, you can store your entire wardrobe in the oversized walk-in closets or connect your mobile devices to the USB charging stations. Outside the home, residents have access to a wide variety o