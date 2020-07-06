1414 Ames St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

this house was rebuilt from the ground up. Were talking brand new roof, new siding, new windows (including 2 egress), a brand-new 2 car-garage, new sewer-line, new landscaping -- and thats just the exterior. Inside, this home boasts all new systems (plumbing, electrical, HVAC with high efficiency furnace and water heater) and all new insulation throughout to meet all new energy efficient codes! New flooring throughout, new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, new bathroom vanities, new custom tile, rebuilt 8-foot basement ceilings, ALL FULLY PERMITTED Three true bedrooms and three bathrooms. With a true master suit with walk in closet! This gem is at the crux of where Denver meets Lakewood



(RLNE5408466)