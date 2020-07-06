All apartments in Lakewood
1414 Ames St
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

1414 Ames St

1414 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Ames Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
this house was rebuilt from the ground up. Were talking brand new roof, new siding, new windows (including 2 egress), a brand-new 2 car-garage, new sewer-line, new landscaping -- and thats just the exterior. Inside, this home boasts all new systems (plumbing, electrical, HVAC with high efficiency furnace and water heater) and all new insulation throughout to meet all new energy efficient codes! New flooring throughout, new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, new bathroom vanities, new custom tile, rebuilt 8-foot basement ceilings, ALL FULLY PERMITTED Three true bedrooms and three bathrooms. With a true master suit with walk in closet! This gem is at the crux of where Denver meets Lakewood

(RLNE5408466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Ames St have any available units?
1414 Ames St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1414 Ames St have?
Some of 1414 Ames St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Ames St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Ames St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Ames St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Ames St is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Ames St offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Ames St offers parking.
Does 1414 Ames St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Ames St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Ames St have a pool?
No, 1414 Ames St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Ames St have accessible units?
No, 1414 Ames St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Ames St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Ames St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Ames St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1414 Ames St has units with air conditioning.

