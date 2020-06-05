Mountain Vista Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry pool internet access parking gym bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard online portal package receiving

Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, Colorado, are located on a lovely landscaped property featuring mature trees, a sparkling swimming pool, and an onsite dog park. Residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and public transportation.Unwind in your newly renovated apartment home featuring high-speed Internet access and air conditioning, then grab your hiking boots and hit one of the nearby trails for outstanding views and peaceful surroundings.