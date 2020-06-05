All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Mountain Vista Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
Mountain Vista Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Mountain Vista Apartments

474 S Wright St · (720) 379-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to $250 off your move-in costs!
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 465-209 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 485-114 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 454-108 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 434-215 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
parking
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, Colorado, are located on a lovely landscaped property featuring mature trees, a sparkling swimming pool, and an onsite dog park. Residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and public transportation.Unwind in your newly renovated apartment home featuring high-speed Internet access and air conditioning, then grab your hiking boots and hit one of the nearby trails for outstanding views and peaceful surroundings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Vista Apartments have any available units?
Mountain Vista Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mountain Vista Apartments have?
Some of Mountain Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Vista Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $250 off your move-in costs!
Is Mountain Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mountain Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Mountain Vista Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity