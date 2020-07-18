All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:44 AM

960 Bitterbrush Lane

960 Bitterbrush Lane · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

960 Bitterbrush Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available August 5th 2020

Dog Negotiable, Sorry No Cats

This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home in S.W. Ft. Collins. It features a two car garage, fenced back yard, wood burning fireplace, storage shed, storage shed, washer & dryer. Lawn & Yard care included. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3
Applicants must be 23+

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

$55.00 Application fee per person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 7/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Bitterbrush Lane have any available units?
960 Bitterbrush Lane has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Bitterbrush Lane have?
Some of 960 Bitterbrush Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Bitterbrush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
960 Bitterbrush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Bitterbrush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Bitterbrush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 960 Bitterbrush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 960 Bitterbrush Lane offers parking.
Does 960 Bitterbrush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Bitterbrush Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Bitterbrush Lane have a pool?
No, 960 Bitterbrush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 960 Bitterbrush Lane have accessible units?
No, 960 Bitterbrush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Bitterbrush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Bitterbrush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
