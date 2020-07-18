960 Bitterbrush Lane

Amenities

Available August 5th 2020



Dog Negotiable, Sorry No Cats



This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home in S.W. Ft. Collins. It features a two car garage, fenced back yard, wood burning fireplace, storage shed, storage shed, washer & dryer. Lawn & Yard care included. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 Application fee per person



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

