960 Bitterbrush Lane

Amenities
Available August 5th 2020
Dog Negotiable, Sorry No Cats
This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home in S.W. Ft. Collins. It features a two car garage, fenced back yard, wood burning fireplace, storage shed, storage shed, washer & dryer. Lawn & Yard care included. Must See!
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3
Applicants must be 23+
$55.00 Application fee per person
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 7/5/20
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/5/20
