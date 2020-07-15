/
145 Apartments For Rent Near Colorado State University-Fort Collins
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
North Campus West
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
The Preserve
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,414
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Rogers Park
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,075
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
807 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1466 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
University North
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
937 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy-efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Downtown Fort Collins
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,233
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
930 sqft
Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Parkwood
1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405
1309 Kirkwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
922 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1125/mo. Tenants only responsible for electric. One pet (small dog OR cat) negotiable Garden level condo with updated appliances and newer carpet.
Thunder-Moor
224 E Swallow Rd
224 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 4+ Bedroom/2.5 Bath Close to Mall/CSU Vet Hospital - Property Id: 219765 Large 4+ Bedrooms and 2.
Moore
1801 W Mulberry St
1801 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath HUGE YARD NEAR DWNTWN FTC - Property Id: 247017 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, great laundry room and a HUGE fenced backyard.
Old Town West
515 W Mountain Ave
515 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3318 sqft
515 W Mountain Ave Available 07/15/20 One of a Kind, Luxurious, Downtown Bungalow - This immaculate home is truly one of a kind! Located just steps from Old Town on coveted Mountain Avenue, this home is a must for the aesthetic eye and features it
Old Town West
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quintessential Old Town, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 Classic 1923 Craftsman Bungalow on the most sought-after street in Old Town. Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the spacious covered porch.
Moore
1832 North Crestmore Court
1832 North Crestmore Court, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
919 sqft
Great home in quiet neighborhood with large yard and deck. Central air conditioning, detached garage, and fire pit. Close to City Park and Campus West.
Scotch Pines
801 E Drake Rd 98
801 East Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 98 Available 08/01/20 Scotch Pines - Property Id: 312724 801 E. Drake Road. 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. 918 sq. feet, 2nd floor unit. $1300 per month. Very low maintenance. Includes all kitchen appliances, all working great.
Stover Area
516 Columbia Rd
516 Columbia Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
Mid-Town 2bed/1bath Home! - Don't miss this great Mid-Town location with all of its nearby conveniences! This home was recently remodeled in 2017 and includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Old Prospect
605 E Prospect Road
605 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/2 Bath House Close to CSU and Downtown - Property Id: 305034 This four bedroom/2 bath house is located minutes from Colorado State University and Old Town Fort Collins! Large home with huge lot and 2 car detached