Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

818 Winchester Dr.

818 Winchester Drive · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Winchester Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Woodwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 818 Winchester Dr. · Avail. Aug 14

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
818 Winchester Dr. Available 08/14/20 Mid Town Ranch with Big Bedrooms- Spacious Layout, Great Yard - Available Mid-August - Large main floor and finished basement. Amazing, fenced backyard with covered back patio. Attached garage, all major appliances, additional 2 storage rooms in basement! Spacious bedrooms! NO CARPET!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3932326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Winchester Dr. have any available units?
818 Winchester Dr. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Winchester Dr. have?
Some of 818 Winchester Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Winchester Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
818 Winchester Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Winchester Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Winchester Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 818 Winchester Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 818 Winchester Dr. does offer parking.
Does 818 Winchester Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Winchester Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Winchester Dr. have a pool?
No, 818 Winchester Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 818 Winchester Dr. have accessible units?
No, 818 Winchester Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Winchester Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Winchester Dr. has units with dishwashers.
