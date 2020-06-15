Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

818 Winchester Dr. Available 08/14/20 Mid Town Ranch with Big Bedrooms- Spacious Layout, Great Yard - Available Mid-August - Large main floor and finished basement. Amazing, fenced backyard with covered back patio. Attached garage, all major appliances, additional 2 storage rooms in basement! Spacious bedrooms! NO CARPET!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE3932326)