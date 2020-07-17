3384 Liverpool St

Amenities

Great Centrally Located Home - Property Id: 306475



Looking for responsible tenants for maintained home. Perfect for a family with children, responsible college students or roommates.



Within walking distance to 3 parks: basketball/tennis courts, playgrounds, walking/running trails, and a dog park. There is a bus line, strip-malls, grocery stores and gym all within 2-3 mile radius. 3 miles from both Colorado State University and Front Range Community College. Local high school, elementary and middle school are in walking or biking distance.



Tenant(s) responsible for electricity, water, trash/recycling, grounds maintenance and snow removal (mower/shovel provided). All applicants will require a credit, reference and background check. Dogs (under 50lbs) and cats allowed with non-refundable $200 deposit per pet and $25 per month per pet rent. Non-smoking house. Showings can be scheduled upon request. Masks are currently required.



Contact (call or text) 970-214-3160 Email: 3384liverpool@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306475

