Fort Collins, CO
3384 Liverpool St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3384 Liverpool St

3384 Liverpool Street · No Longer Available
Location

3384 Liverpool Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Rossborough

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
tennis court
Great Centrally Located Home - Property Id: 306475

Looking for responsible tenants for maintained home. Perfect for a family with children, responsible college students or roommates.

Within walking distance to 3 parks: basketball/tennis courts, playgrounds, walking/running trails, and a dog park. There is a bus line, strip-malls, grocery stores and gym all within 2-3 mile radius. 3 miles from both Colorado State University and Front Range Community College. Local high school, elementary and middle school are in walking or biking distance.

Tenant(s) responsible for electricity, water, trash/recycling, grounds maintenance and snow removal (mower/shovel provided). All applicants will require a credit, reference and background check. Dogs (under 50lbs) and cats allowed with non-refundable $200 deposit per pet and $25 per month per pet rent. Non-smoking house. Showings can be scheduled upon request. Masks are currently required.

Contact (call or text) 970-214-3160 Email: 3384liverpool@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306475
Property Id 306475

(RLNE5878498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3384 Liverpool St have any available units?
3384 Liverpool St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3384 Liverpool St have?
Some of 3384 Liverpool St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3384 Liverpool St currently offering any rent specials?
3384 Liverpool St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3384 Liverpool St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3384 Liverpool St is pet friendly.
Does 3384 Liverpool St offer parking?
No, 3384 Liverpool St does not offer parking.
Does 3384 Liverpool St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3384 Liverpool St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3384 Liverpool St have a pool?
No, 3384 Liverpool St does not have a pool.
Does 3384 Liverpool St have accessible units?
No, 3384 Liverpool St does not have accessible units.
Does 3384 Liverpool St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3384 Liverpool St has units with dishwashers.
