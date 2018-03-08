1617 Stover Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This front unit of a brick duplex with front yard access. In between Prospect and Stuart, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is walking distance from Spring Park and the trails! CSU and Downtown are only five minutes away! It includes its own washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Freshly painted with new flooring and carpeting throughout. On street parking only. 1 dog considered with $400 pet deposit. Front lawn access only for pets (no fence). Tenant responsible for trash/gas/electric/lawn care. Owner pays water and hires Lawn Doctor for weed control! Available 8/1



Call/text Places Realty 970-472-8165 or email megan@placesrealtyllc.com!