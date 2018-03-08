1617 Stover Street

Amenities
This front unit of a brick duplex with front yard access. In between Prospect and Stuart, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is walking distance from Spring Park and the trails! CSU and Downtown are only five minutes away! It includes its own washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Freshly painted with new flooring and carpeting throughout. On street parking only. 1 dog considered with $400 pet deposit. Front lawn access only for pets (no fence). Tenant responsible for trash/gas/electric/lawn care. Owner pays water and hires Lawn Doctor for weed control! Available 8/1
Call/text Places Realty 970-472-8165 or email megan@placesrealtyllc.com!