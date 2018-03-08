All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:08 PM

1617 Stover Street

1617 Stover Street · (970) 472-8165
Location

1617 Stover Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
This front unit of a brick duplex with front yard access. In between Prospect and Stuart, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is walking distance from Spring Park and the trails! CSU and Downtown are only five minutes away! It includes its own washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Freshly painted with new flooring and carpeting throughout. On street parking only. 1 dog considered with $400 pet deposit. Front lawn access only for pets (no fence). Tenant responsible for trash/gas/electric/lawn care. Owner pays water and hires Lawn Doctor for weed control! Available 8/1

Call/text Places Realty 970-472-8165 or email megan@placesrealtyllc.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Stover Street have any available units?
1617 Stover Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Stover Street have?
Some of 1617 Stover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Stover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Stover Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Stover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Stover Street is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Stover Street offer parking?
No, 1617 Stover Street does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Stover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Stover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Stover Street have a pool?
No, 1617 Stover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Stover Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 Stover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Stover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Stover Street has units with dishwashers.
