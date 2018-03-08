All apartments in Fort Collins
1203 Baker Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

1203 Baker Street

1203 Baker Street · (970) 528-5886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1203 Baker Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Highlander Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 Baker Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1203 Baker Street Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Central Fort Collins - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
*Unit in a Duplex
*Fenced Side Yard
*832 Square Feet
*12-month lease term
*Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
*Stack-able Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups
*Tenant Sets Up and Pays Gas, Electric, and Trash Separately plus pays 1/2 of Monthly Water Bill
*Tenant Responsible for Landscape Maintenance and Snow Removal
*Recreational/Commercial Vehicles Not Allowed on Site
*Electric Baseboard Heating
*No A/C
*Window Coverings Included
*No Pets Please
*Nearest Cross Streets: East Pitkin Street & Baker Street
*Within Walking Distance of the Poudre Valley Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping, and Edora Park
*Section 8 Accepted: No

Great two bedroom one bath in a great location! This ranch style duplex in Fort Collins offers a spacious kitchen including a range/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and trash. Water is included in rental amount. No pets please. This duplex is within walking distance of the Poudre Valley Hospital, restaurants, shopping, and Edora Park. RES52720

To schedule a showing please call (970) 528-5886

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3597422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Baker Street have any available units?
1203 Baker Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Baker Street have?
Some of 1203 Baker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Baker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Baker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Baker Street is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Baker Street offer parking?
No, 1203 Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Baker Street have a pool?
No, 1203 Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Baker Street has units with dishwashers.
