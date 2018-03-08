Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

1203 Baker Street Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Central Fort Collins - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

*Unit in a Duplex

*Fenced Side Yard

*832 Square Feet

*12-month lease term

*Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

*Stack-able Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

*Tenant Sets Up and Pays Gas, Electric, and Trash Separately plus pays 1/2 of Monthly Water Bill

*Tenant Responsible for Landscape Maintenance and Snow Removal

*Recreational/Commercial Vehicles Not Allowed on Site

*Electric Baseboard Heating

*No A/C

*Window Coverings Included

*No Pets Please

*Nearest Cross Streets: East Pitkin Street & Baker Street

*Within Walking Distance of the Poudre Valley Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping, and Edora Park

*Section 8 Accepted: No



Great two bedroom one bath in a great location! This ranch style duplex in Fort Collins offers a spacious kitchen including a range/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and trash. Water is included in rental amount. No pets please. This duplex is within walking distance of the Poudre Valley Hospital, restaurants, shopping, and Edora Park. RES52720



To schedule a showing please call (970) 528-5886



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3597422)