/
/
/
UNCO
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
40 Apartments For Rent Near University of Northern Colorado
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 07:22 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2629 11th Avenue
2629 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1705 sqft
Excellent location: With large yard and A/C. 4 bedroom, 3.0 bathroom house . 2.5 blocks from campus. Convenient to grocery store, coffee, restaurants, and other shopping. $1800.00/mo.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
1024 18th Ave
1024 18th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1054 sqft
Wow! Have a look at this spacious 2-bed +Office in central Greeley! Just down the street from North Colorado Medical Center, 3 minutes to UNC, and easy access to downtown.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided. Private patio for relaxing and grilling.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview
1140 26 Avenue
1140 26th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
Great townhouse, large family room, half bathroom and full kitchen on main level, two bedrooms & full bathroom on second level. Fenced in back yard, 1 reserved parking space with extra spaces available. Great location in central Greeley. W/D hookups.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cranford
1619 11th Ave A
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 3 Br/1 bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50144 Great 3 br,1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3625 Centennial Circle
3625 Centennial Circle, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom in 4 plex. This is top unit on West side. Open living room, dining room and kitchen with extra storage, dishwasher and lots of windows. Washer & dryer hookups. central air conditioning and own furnace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1806 8th Avenue - 2
1806 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
750 sqft
**SUMMER RENT SPECIAL** Rent this cute non-conforming 3 bedroom/2 bath lower level apartment. Within a short walking distance to UNC! New carpet and paint throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greeley
1510 11 Avenue
1510 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
2128 sqft
July rent free! Rent now and get set up for start of school year. Great 5 bedroom house, Lots of charm with modern updates.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1805 28th St.
1805 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1431 11 Street
1431 11th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$985
990 sqft
2nd floor apartment in charming converted house. Large living room area, 2 bedrooms with good closet space, large kitchen with dining area, washer & dryer hookups. Nice neighborhood, close to downtown, shops & restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1713 28th St.
1713 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1423 14th Ave 2
1423 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous historical Basement Duplex - Property Id: 161812 This basement duplex is a perfect match for a student or hospital employee! Central location to shopping, restaurants and downtown. Walking distance from high school and hospital.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1630 9 Avenue
1630 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom top floor of the house. Large bedrooms, nice updated bathroom, great location directly east of Fraiser Hall. Off street parking, on site coin operated laundry. Tenants pay gas, electric, internet/cable as wanted. no pets please.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
2516 9th ave ct A
2516 9th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Utilities Included, HUGE backyard, SM Dog friendly - Property Id: 273061 Front Half of House available now. Utilities Included -Gas, Electric, Sewer. Small Dog Okay! Huge shared back yard with large shade tree.
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO