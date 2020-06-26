All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

Waldman Condominiums

1515 E 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1515 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
AVAILABLE July 1, 2019
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Cheeseman Park as your backyard and only steps away from Great Shops and Restaurants. Rare unit in the absolutely stunning historic building, The Waldman, designed by Fisher and Fisher in 1923. 966 Sq Ft, Large 1 bedroom with separate kitchen, dining room and living room. Also includes large Storage room. Water, trash and heat included in the rent. Available 7/1.
* High Ceilings
* Hardwood Floors
* Private Courtyard for residents use
* Large Storage unit
* Pet Friendly (1 pet max, additional deposit required)
* On Site laundry
* Locked Bike storage
* Fitness room * King Soopers and B-Cycle station within 3 blocks. * Short term or long term lease possible
* 1 months Security Deposit
* Professionally Managed -- Vision Quest Homes LLC
* 24/7 Emergency Maintenance
CALL Amber for more details or to schedule a viewing

Owner pays for trash, water, heat and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waldman Condominiums have any available units?
Waldman Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Waldman Condominiums have?
Some of Waldman Condominiums's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waldman Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Waldman Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waldman Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Waldman Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Waldman Condominiums offer parking?
No, Waldman Condominiums does not offer parking.
Does Waldman Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waldman Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waldman Condominiums have a pool?
No, Waldman Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does Waldman Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Waldman Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Waldman Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waldman Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
