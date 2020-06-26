Waldman Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE July 1, 2019

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Cheeseman Park as your backyard and only steps away from Great Shops and Restaurants. Rare unit in the absolutely stunning historic building, The Waldman, designed by Fisher and Fisher in 1923. 966 Sq Ft, Large 1 bedroom with separate kitchen, dining room and living room. Also includes large Storage room. Water, trash and heat included in the rent. Available 7/1.

* High Ceilings

* Hardwood Floors

* Private Courtyard for residents use

* Large Storage unit

* Pet Friendly (1 pet max, additional deposit required)

* On Site laundry

* Locked Bike storage

* Fitness room * King Soopers and B-Cycle station within 3 blocks. * Short term or long term lease possible

* 1 months Security Deposit

* Professionally Managed -- Vision Quest Homes LLC

* 24/7 Emergency Maintenance

CALL Amber for more details or to schedule a viewing



Owner pays for trash, water, heat and gas.