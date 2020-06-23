Amenities

* University Park Tower- High rise condo community with elevator access * Huge patio off living room and bedroom with amazing views of DU and the mountains! * Large living room with great natural light * Great community amenities - Â pool, barbecue grill, clubhouse, elevators * Community laundry room and trash chute on same floor * One reserved parking space included * Extra storage on same level and bike storage available downstairs * Across the street from DU and close to the Light Rail * Fantastic location - close to I-25 Hwy access, shops, restaurants * Rent includes one reserved parking space, heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com