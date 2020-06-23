All apartments in Denver
University Park Tower
Last updated September 13 2019 at 5:34 PM

University Park Tower

2225 Buchtel Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
* University Park Tower- High rise condo community with elevator access * Huge patio off living room and bedroom with amazing views of DU and the mountains! * Large living room with great natural light * Great community amenities - Â pool, barbecue grill, clubhouse, elevators * Community laundry room and trash chute on same floor * One reserved parking space included * Extra storage on same level and bike storage available downstairs * Across the street from DU and close to the Light Rail * Fantastic location - close to I-25 Hwy access, shops, restaurants * Rent includes one reserved parking space, heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Park Tower have any available units?
University Park Tower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does University Park Tower have?
Some of University Park Tower's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Park Tower currently offering any rent specials?
University Park Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Park Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, University Park Tower is pet friendly.
Does University Park Tower offer parking?
Yes, University Park Tower offers parking.
Does University Park Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Park Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Park Tower have a pool?
Yes, University Park Tower has a pool.
Does University Park Tower have accessible units?
No, University Park Tower does not have accessible units.
Does University Park Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Park Tower has units with dishwashers.
