The Metro Urban Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance carport

Our office is now open for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today! Call us today for more information! Nothing compares to the excitement of Downtown Denver. Whether you want to catch a Rockies game at Coors Field or socialize at one of the many bars or restaurants, The Metro is centrally located to all the best Denver activities. Located close to Denver Union Station, this community of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments features renovated interiors with rich wood flooring, massive counter top islands and private patio space. Our deluxe amenity package includes pool & hot tub, large fitness center and game room with sports package. Experience life unlike anything else in the heart of Denver!