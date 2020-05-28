All apartments in Denver
Nuvo
Nuvo

1211 Vine St · (720) 580-6923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 Vine St, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 903 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 901 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nuvo.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Live the way you have only dreamed of with our top quality amenities such as our Coffee Bar, fully equipped Fitness Center and Clothing CareCenter. Relax with family and friends in our clubhouse complete with a Flat screen TV, shoot a game of billiards or enjoy our Social Patio and Grill areas.Our friendly, professional staff is available to assist with your needs and our Move In Satisfaction Guarantee are all there to ensure that your apartmenthome is second to none in Cheesman Park or anywhere else in Denver. World class shopping, dining and entertainment are all within your reach at Nuvo.We're conveniently located on Vine Street, just down the street from Denver Botanic Gardens and near the Ogden Theater, life at Nuvo is elegant, modernand simply extraordinary. Schedule an appointment or come visit us today to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Certain breeds of dogs have dangerous temperaments and are not permitted. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nuvo have any available units?
Nuvo has 5 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Nuvo have?
Some of Nuvo's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nuvo currently offering any rent specials?
Nuvo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nuvo pet-friendly?
Yes, Nuvo is pet friendly.
Does Nuvo offer parking?
Yes, Nuvo offers parking.
Does Nuvo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nuvo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nuvo have a pool?
No, Nuvo does not have a pool.
Does Nuvo have accessible units?
No, Nuvo does not have accessible units.
Does Nuvo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nuvo has units with dishwashers.
