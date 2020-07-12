/
/
/
overland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
526 Apartments for rent in Overland, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,587
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 S Bannock St
2111 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
950 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Updated 3 bed home in great Location! - Property Id: 309761 Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath just a block from Santa Fe. Master bedroom has large walk in closet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2446 S Bannock St
2446 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2270 sqft
Available 09/01/20 New Modern Duplex near SOBO and Harvard Gulch - Property Id: 306630 Modern but comfortable townhouse built in 2017 with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a Large Office.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1788 S Acoma St
1788 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2134 sqft
Not far from Platt Park, this home is situated inside of a large fenced area. Enjoy the privacy of a generously sized yard with wooden deck throughout, a large shed, grand trees, and a 2 car garage adjoined to the alley behind the home.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2280 S. Bannock St.
2280 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! Brick Ranch Style Home Available for Immediate Rental - MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! This is the perfect home for short term lease and only asking for a $500 security deposit.
1 of 20
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2035 South Galapago Street
2035 South Galapago Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Newer Construction Duplex Unit for Rent* High End Finishes* Gas Range* Central AC* Side by Side Washer/Dryer* Two Car Garage plus Additional On-Street Parking* Private Fenced in Yard* Walk to Overland Golf Course and Light Rail* Friendly Pets will
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1812 S Bannock St A3
1812 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
809 sqft
TWO MONTHS FREE: Elegant One Bedroom Platte River - Property Id: 237141 RENT SPECIAL: This property offers 6 weeks or two month's free on select units until 3/31/2020.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2000 S. Fox St.
2000 South Fox Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Updated Single Family Home in Overland Park Available For Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely brick home has hardwood floors and tile through main level and cozy carpet throughout finished basement.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2521 South Broadway
2521 South Broadway, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
894 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Overland will welcome you with 894 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and a breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Overland
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
27 Units Available
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,207
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
58 Units Available
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1197 sqft
Located in the Washington Park West neighborhood, this community offers a pool, hot tub, game room, coffee bar and clubhouse. 1-3 bedroom units available. Shops, restaurants and cafes all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:10am
4 Units Available
Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1255 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Logan Collection in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:18am
5 Units Available
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1600 sqft
Urban living near I-25 and the RTD Light Rail. Pet-friendly townhomes with open floor plans and attached two-car garages. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and Nest technology.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:08pm
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1343 S. Grant St.
1343 South Grant Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
650 sqft
Affordable 1BD, 1BA Platte Park Condo, Walk to South Broadway, South Pearl Street! - Recently remodeled condo conveniently steps from shopping and dining on South Pearl Street and South Broadway.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2336 South Downing Street
2336 South Downing Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2336 South Downing Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - AMAZING freshly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home near Porter Hospital, and the University of Denver.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
578 S. Logan St
578 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
578 S.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COColumbine, COEdgewater, CO