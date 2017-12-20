All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #62
LP1 Research - #62

9725 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9725 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled Condo: Charming 2 bedroom near High Line Canal Trail, available NOW! - This is a 2nd story unit, freshly remodeled with luxe finishes. This condo has granite countertops, fresh paint, in-unit washer/dryer, and a covered balcony! Master bedroom walk-in closet. One covered parking spot included. This community also has a pool and is close to High Line Canal Trail. Quick access to major highways and Parker Rd.

This unit is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,575/month, 1-month security deposit and last month's rent required for move-in. Utilities water, trash, electricity, and gas are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This condo will not last
(720) 580-6368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #62 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #62 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #62 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #62's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #62 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #62 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #62 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #62 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does LP1 Research - #62 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #62 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #62 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #62 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #62 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #62 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #62 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #62 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #62 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #62 does not have units with dishwashers.
