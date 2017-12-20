LP1 Research - #62

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets

Remodeled Condo: Charming 2 bedroom near High Line Canal Trail, available NOW! - This is a 2nd story unit, freshly remodeled with luxe finishes. This condo has granite countertops, fresh paint, in-unit washer/dryer, and a covered balcony! Master bedroom walk-in closet. One covered parking spot included. This community also has a pool and is close to High Line Canal Trail. Quick access to major highways and Parker Rd.



This unit is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,575/month, 1-month security deposit and last month's rent required for move-in. Utilities water, trash, electricity, and gas are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Call today for your showing!!

This condo will not last

(720) 580-6368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5525290)