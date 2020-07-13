All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Country Club Tower & Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Country Club Tower & Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Country Club Tower & Gardens

Open Now until 6pm
1001 E Bayaud Ave · (720) 370-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1135 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0044 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 1602 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,082

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club Tower & Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
yoga
on-site laundry
coffee bar
conference room
guest suite
internet access
media room
pool table
Situated in one of Denver’s most prestigious and historic neighborhoods, Country Club Towers and Gardens offers everything you could possibly want in a luxury apartment community - Washington Park / Cherry Creek location, amazing city and mountain views, unique floor plans and steps to some of the best places to shop and play in Denver. Enjoy a lifestyle like no place else.
As one of the only luxury high-rise apartment communities in Washington Park, Country Club Towers offers the lifestyle you deserve. Enjoy high-rise living at its finest with our one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies, breathtaking city or mountain views, and spacious floor plans. Contact us today for information on apartments in Cherry Creek, CO!
Built in the 1940s, and an actual historic landmark of Denver, the Country Club Gardens community is one of a kind. Our vintage cottage apartments have large floor plans with hardwood floors, luscious garden landscaping, individual balconies with courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $225 at move in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45 per dog; $35 per cat
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, or mixes of these breeds are not permitted. Please contact leasing office for more information on pet policy, fees and deposits.
Parking Details: Multi-level parking garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club Tower & Gardens have any available units?
Country Club Tower & Gardens has 22 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Club Tower & Gardens have?
Some of Country Club Tower & Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Tower & Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Tower & Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Tower & Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Tower & Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Tower & Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Country Club Tower & Gardens offers parking.
Does Country Club Tower & Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Club Tower & Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Tower & Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Country Club Tower & Gardens has a pool.
Does Country Club Tower & Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Country Club Tower & Gardens has accessible units.
Does Country Club Tower & Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Club Tower & Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Country Club Tower & Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity