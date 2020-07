Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court courtyard game room internet access package receiving

Ballpark Lofts Apartments- Bring it home! Indulge in the urban lifestyle while celebrating the culture of our Historic Ballpark Neighborhood, just two blocks from Coors Field. Our innovative Ballpark Lofts apartments include a washer and dryer, high loft-style ceilings, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. Fit in a workout at our 24-hour fitness studio, soak in the sun at the largest pool and lounge area in Denver, or unwind while taking in the views from our rooftop terrace.



Ballpark Lofts Apartments’ leasing office is conveniently located on 24th St between Blake St and Walnut St in Denver, CO. Our 1451 24th St. location is ideal for baseball fans. Coors Field is only blocks away and you're just minutes from everywhere you want to be such as 16th Street Mall, and Union Station with easy access to Interstate 25 and Interstate 70!

Browse our photo gallery, map your drive, and call, text or come by for your personal tour today!