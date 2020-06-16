Aster Conservatory Green

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

NEW BUILD Studio in Stapleton; Low-Rise Homey Feel - Property Id: 248226



Property is broken into wings: North, East, West, where each wing offers unique interior features and finishes. Located in Stapleton, within 20 minute drive of North denver, downtown Denver, and DIA.



LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!

Flexible floor plans with home office/guest room options, 9'-13' ceilings*, Controlled-access buildings

Three kitchen finishes: under-cabinet lighting & kitchen islands*, Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances,

Gorgeous baths + separate showers*, walk in closets, Washer and dryer in unit, patios*, Private garages*



PRACTICAL, EASY ACCESS AMENITIES:

Outdoor kitchen, grilling areas & fire pit

Landscaped community lawns and garden

Children's play area

Near Runway 35 Pool & Close Maverick Pool

Memberships available to Central Park Rec Center

Bike repair and storage areas

Ski, snowboard and kayak storage

Pet-friendly living with onsite pet spa and dog run

Brookfield Properties Guarantee Program

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248226

Property Id 248226



(RLNE5656663)