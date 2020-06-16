Aster Conservatory Green

Amenities
NEW BUILD Studio in Stapleton; Low-Rise Homey Feel - Property Id: 248226
Property is broken into wings: North, East, West, where each wing offers unique interior features and finishes. Located in Stapleton, within 20 minute drive of North denver, downtown Denver, and DIA.
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!
Flexible floor plans with home office/guest room options, 9'-13' ceilings*, Controlled-access buildings
Three kitchen finishes: under-cabinet lighting & kitchen islands*, Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances,
Gorgeous baths + separate showers*, walk in closets, Washer and dryer in unit, patios*, Private garages*
PRACTICAL, EASY ACCESS AMENITIES:
Outdoor kitchen, grilling areas & fire pit
Landscaped community lawns and garden
Children's play area
Near Runway 35 Pool & Close Maverick Pool
Memberships available to Central Park Rec Center
Bike repair and storage areas
Ski, snowboard and kayak storage
Pet-friendly living with onsite pet spa and dog run
Brookfield Properties Guarantee Program
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248226
Property Id 248226
(RLNE5656663)