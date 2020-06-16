9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Great 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautifully updated condo that is light and bright. This home features 3 bedrooms, including a master suite. Central AC and forced air heating. 2 assigned parking spaces. The property is ideally located, close to shopping, recreation, and schools. Nine Mile Light Rail Station is a short distance away with quick access to downtown Denver and Park Meadows Mall. A bus stop is just out your door. The Highline Canal with 66-miles of trails is walking distance away. The Cherry Reservoir is also close by with lots of shoreline, swimming, fishing, and water skiing. Challenge School, Hamilton Middle and Overland High Schools. Section 8 OK. No pets.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



