Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184

9995 East Harvard Avenue · (303) 923-3502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9995 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Great 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautifully updated condo that is light and bright. This home features 3 bedrooms, including a master suite. Central AC and forced air heating. 2 assigned parking spaces. The property is ideally located, close to shopping, recreation, and schools. Nine Mile Light Rail Station is a short distance away with quick access to downtown Denver and Park Meadows Mall. A bus stop is just out your door. The Highline Canal with 66-miles of trails is walking distance away. The Cherry Reservoir is also close by with lots of shoreline, swimming, fishing, and water skiing. Challenge School, Hamilton Middle and Overland High Schools. Section 8 OK. No pets.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4567935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 have any available units?
9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 currently offering any rent specials?
9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 pet-friendly?
No, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 offer parking?
Yes, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 does offer parking.
Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 have a pool?
No, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 does not have a pool.
Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 have accessible units?
No, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 does not have accessible units.
Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9995 Harvard Ave Apt. M184 has units with air conditioning.
